By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — More so than any other sport, professional golf captivates the viewer in a way that makes the average Joe or Jane watch from the couch and say, “Hey, you know, on the right day, I could do that.” That’s always the feeling, despite the fact that, well, they can’t do that.

On Sunday, Brooks Koepka provided the latest reminder that he and the rest of his PGA brethren are nothing like we mere mortals who pay $100 every weekend for the distinct honor of hacking up a nice course and ruining an otherwise delightful Saturday.

It came on his tee shot at the nine hole at Harbour Town Golf Links, a driveable par 4 at 330 yards. If you were watching on the TV broadcast, you might have missed it, as it aired live during a split-screen with commercials. When the commercial break ended, there was Koepka essentially tapping in for eagle.

That might have led a number of viewers to smash that rewind button on the DVR to fortunately watch this shot in all of its beauty:

Before play was suspended, @BKoepka was playing par 4s like par 3s. 330 yards to 3 feet … Incredible. 😳#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7u08WhLra8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2020

Brooks didn’t show much emotion on the hole, but during the weather break that came shortly thereafter, he showed via retweet that he felt pretty good about that one.

Fascinating stuff out there… https://t.co/mjxuDUEtax — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 21, 2020

It’s not so much the power of the shot, as a player of Koepka’s stature and driving ability can pull off a 330-yard drive when needed or wanted. It’s really the absurd accuracy shown by taking aim at the flagstick and nearly acing a 330-yard shot and making it look kind of easy that really drives home the point that these people live on another plane of golf existence than the rest of us.

(It’s worth noting, though, that Bryson DeChambeau — who leads the PGA Tour in driving distance — attempted to drive the green on the ninth on Sunday but came up a good 15 yards short.)

That was Koepka’s second eagle of the front nine on Sunday, and it kicked off a run of eagle-birdie-birdie. Alas, his 6-under final round was only enough for him to finish seventh in the tournament at 18-under. Nevertheless, it was the type of shot that simultaneously makes you want to rush out to the course and try to emulate it but also makes you want to throw your clubs into a water hazard and never play again.