CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported 27 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,544. The coronavirus death toll in New Hampshire remains at 339, or 6% of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those new cases with complete information, there were two people under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 67% being women and 33% being men.
Of the new cases, seven reside in Rockingham Country, six in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, one resides in Carroll County, one in Strafford County, seven in Manchester, and four in Nashua. The residence of one new case is still being determined.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 553, or 10% of cases.
Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors.