NEWTON (CBS) — A woman was reportedly struck by lightning in Newton Sunday evening as strong isolated thunderstorms rolled through the area. Police said the 62-year-old was conscious and alert when first responders arrived around 5 p.m.
It happened at the Brae Burn Country Club on Fuller Street.
In Wellesley, police tweeted that Route 9 between Kingsbury Street and Route 16, Linden Street between Everett and Kingsbury Street, and Cliff Road under the Route 9 bridge were all flooded. Water also flooded Weston Road between Central Street and Washington Street.
Five cars got stuck on Route 9 under Route 16 due to the heavy rain.
Norwell firefighters responded to a reported lightning strike on Ridge Hill Road around 5 p.m. A large tree had fallen and the street was covered with debris.
Some towns saw up to 2.5 inches of rain but the storms cleared the area by about 6:30 p.m.