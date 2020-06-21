ROCKLAND (CBS) — Neighbors helped a woman escape her car after it hit a tree and caught fire, the Rockland Fire Department said. Firefighters responded to Hingham Street around 3 p.m. Sunday.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was treated at the scene and then taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Flames also spread to the tree and grass area but it was quickly put out, the fire department said.
They also complimented the Good Samaritans on their actions to help the woman.