ROXBURY (CBS) — Roxbury Community College hosted a discussion on racism Saturday with several black community leaders. The group talked about racism and policing in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Ahmaud Aubrey, Breona Taylor and others.
The event was called “Black Men Speak” and was livestreamed for anyone to watch. Among those who took part was Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.
“The people filming were filming people that were supposed to serve and protect them, and they turned from police officers to murderers in eight minutes and 46 seconds,” he said at the discussion.
The speakers also relayed personal experiences about being the targets of racism and how it has impacted them.