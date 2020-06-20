Trio Of Local College Stars Take Another Step Toward Making It To Big LeaguesJoe Suozzi, Sam Jacobsak and Nick Raposa all made a name for themselves on the diamond for Boston colleges, and are now taking another step toward reaching their dream of playing in the Major Leagues.

Patriots Season Ticket Holders At Risk Of COVID Can Skip 2020, Come Back In '21The New England Patriots are offering season ticket holders at an elevated risk of COVID-19 infection the chance to skip the 2020 season entirely and still hold onto their seats for the next year.

PGA: Nick Watney Withdraws From RBC Heritage After Testing Positive For COVID-19COVID-19 has hit the PGA Tour now. Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina after testing positive for the virus.

Tampa Bay Lightning Shut Down Facilities After Multiple Players, Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Enes Kanter Says His Father Has Been Released After Spending 7 Years In Turkish PrisonEnes Kanter had a reason to celebrate Friday morning. The Celtics center tweeted that his father had been released from prison in his native Turkey, seven years after he was arrested.