PEABODY (CBS) — A Peabody man is suing Gov. Charlie Baker over the state’s coronavirus closures.
According to Vincent Delaney, the shutdown has gone on for too long.
Delaney, an HVAC contractor, also said the closure has impacted his business and that the reopening plan doesn’t make sense. The lawsuit called the restrictive orders “irrational, arbitrary, and capricious.”
He is asking a judge to order that the state reopen.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s office does not comment on pending litigation.