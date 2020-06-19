BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 152 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 102,005 and the confirmed death toll is 7,619.
There were also 76 new probable cases and two probable deaths related to coronavirus reported Friday. Including the probable reports, there have now been 106,650 total coronavirus cases and 7,800 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 746,162 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 9,471 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 62,591 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Friday, there are 994 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 26 patients from Thursday. There are 199 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 81.