BOSTON (CBS) – Local comedian Andrew Della Volpe is doing something he’s never done before. He’s booking gigs on the go.

Andrew was working seven nights a week in Boston area comedy clubs. Then the pandemic hit, sidelining comedians who depend on the clubs and big crowds.

“A lot of comics are doing shows on Zoom and Facebook Live and Instagram Live and things like that. I’ve done a couple and didn’t love it,” he admitted.

So that’s when Della Volpe got creative.

“I pitched doing driveway gigs as a joke. People were into it and I decided to give it a shot,” he said “People were way more excited than I anticipated, so it’s been going well.”

So the comedy show now comes to you – in your driveway or your yard. Assemble a crowd of 10 or less and you get your own private, socially distant show.

Andrew sees it as a way to keep himself sharp and working, but also deliver some much needed laughter when we need it the most.

“I go and joke around, and do about 15 minutes of jokes, and take off. It’s terrifying every time, but I think people are just as hungry to be entertained as I am to be on stage, so it’s working out.”

A 15-minute show will cost you around $30. To learn more or book a private show, visit his website at AndrewDellaVolpe.com.