BOSTON (CBS) — The rooftop pool at the Colonnade Hotel is now open with new safety restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Reservations are required and capacity has been reduced to follow all social distancing guidelines.
We’re back! Rest assured that our top priority is always your health and safety; #linkbelow for a full list of Covid-19 policies. https://t.co/F8xa6iYbJH pic.twitter.com/ALWkyDIYt0
— Colonnade Boston (@Colonnade) June 15, 2020
Visitors can order food and drinks. Admission is $45.