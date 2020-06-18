BOSTON (CBS) — U.S. Attorney William Barr made an unannounced visit to Boston on Thursday, meeting with Police Commissioner William Gross.
“Today Attorney General Barr met w/@BPDPCGross and his outstanding @bostonpolice team,” a spokeswoman for Barr tweeted, sharing a photo of the two men smiling side-by-side. “Commissioner Gross told us it was the first time a U.S. Attorney General had visited Boston PD. Thank you, Comm. Gross, for your wonderful hospitality and invaluable insight and advice.”
There was no immediate word on what Barr and Gross discussed. Just over a week ago, Barr appeared on Face The Nation to talk about protests that broke out following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
“I think there’s racism in the United States still but I don’t think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist,” Barr said. “I understand the- the distrust, however, of the African-American community given the history in this country.”
Gross said last week that he supports “sharing responsibilities” as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called for moving 20% of the police overtime budget to community programs.
“We shouldn’t have to respond to each and every call when it doesn’t require your uniform, it requires mental healthcare and other people coming to the plate,” Gross said.