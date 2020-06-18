BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is pretty good at throwing his own parties. Now imagine what will happen when Gronk teams up with Shaq to throw a virtual bash.

The Buccaneers tight end and NBA legend are teaming up to host an online fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of America and NAACP Empowerment Programs, the duo announced on Thursday. It is fittingly titled Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach.

The party will feature some friendly competition between Gronkowski and O’Neal, with the duo squaring off in games like HORSE, jousting, a chicken wing-eating contest, and a lip-sync battle. When Shaq wins, a donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Club of America. When Gronk is victorious, a donation will be made to the NAACP Empowerment Programs. It will also feature musical performances by Snoop Dogg, DaBaby, Diplo and others.

And for every virtual attendee that tunes in to the party — which will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch — one meal will be donated to Feeding America (up to 1.5 million meals in total).

“We wanted to do it now with a purpose, and this is a purpose to raise money for great causes, and to raise money for everything that’s going on out there,” Gronkowski told ESPN. “So, music, sports, competitions — we just knew that it was a win-win. And on top of it, whenever Shaq and I have the chance to come together and bring other people together — ’cause that’s what we love to do, is bring everyone together, unite everyone together — we just knew it was a no-brainer to do.”

“We want to be sensitive to people. That’s why we wanted [it] to be labeled as ‘Party with a Purpose,'” said O’Neal. “We just want to bring a little joy. There’s a lot of stuff going on, and we are aware of that, and we hope to do our part. We’re gonna continue to do our part.”

The party will take place Saturday, June 27, beginning at 8 p.m. It should be quite the bash — even in a virtual setting.