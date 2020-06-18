Rams And Chargers To Star In HBO's 'Hard Knocks' This YearIt will be lights, cameras, Los Angeles again for “Hard Knocks” but for the first time the show will feature two franchises.

Portland Sea Dogs Turning Ballpark Into Golf Course For FansWith no baseball to keep fans entertained in northern New England, the Portland Sea Dogs are getting creative by combining America's two favorite summer pastimes: baseball and golf.

Celtics' Tremont Waters Named G League Rookie Of The YearFollowing a stellar season for the Maine Red Claws, Celtics' Tremont Waters took home G League's Rookie of the Year honors on Thursday.

Buccaneers Reveal Rob Gronkowski In Buccaneers Jersey For First TimeThis week, the world finally saw what Tom Brady looked like in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. Now, everyone can see his partner in crime.

Rob Gronkowski, Shaq Teaming Up To Host Fundraiser For NAACP, Boys & Girls Clubs Of AmericaRob Gronkowski is pretty good at throwing his own parties. Now imagine what will happen when Gronk teams up with Shaq to throw a virtual bash -- all for a couple of good causes.