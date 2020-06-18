BOSTON (CBS) — With no baseball to keep fans entertained in northern New England, the Portland Sea Dogs are getting creative by combining America’s two favorite summer pastimes: baseball and golf.
The team announced that it will be transforming their ballpark in Portland into a unique golf experience for four days, allowing fans to play nine holes of target golf on Hadlock Field.
The team will be setting up nine tee boxes on the Skybox level, while designing nine different greens on the field. The golfers get two shots per hole, and the closer the ball lands to the cup, the fewer strokes are counted.
The team is charging $30 per round, a fee that includes a team towel and a sleeve of Sea Dogs golf balls. To observe social distancing protocols, only one golfer will be allowed per hole, and no more than nine golfers will be on the “course” at any given time.
Play ball at Hadlock Field like never before! Take some swings at the Hadlinks Golf Club at Hadlock Field, presented by @HarvardPilgrim. This unique golfing experience is a 9-hole target-style course, great for golfers of all ability levels. https://t.co/Uyu6Jl3Er0 pic.twitter.com/7y0v09lBYi
— Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 18, 2020
The one-of-a-kind event will take place July 9-12, and tee times are required.