MARBLEHEAD (CBS) — An animal advocacy group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for shooting a turtle and a rabbit with a crossbow. The incidents happened in Marblehead in early June.
Marblehead police said that in an act of “shocking animal cruelty,” a turtle was found shot with an arrow on June 1 between the Tower School and electrical substation. Days later on June 4, animal control responded to the same area where someone spotted a rabbit shot with an arrow.
The turtle named Timmy by rescuers is expected to make a full recovery at the Turtle Rescue League in Southboro. The rabbit ran away before it could be helped.
“In Massachusetts, it is a felony offense to knowingly and willingly inflict cruelty to an animal,” the Animal Legal Defense Fund said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-631-1212.