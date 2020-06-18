BOSTON (CBS) — This week, the world finally saw what Tom Brady looked like in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. Now, everyone can see his partner in crime.
The Bucs, capitalizing on a rather quiet period in sports, hyped up the release of Gronkowski pictures on Thursday, albeit a bit more subtly than the day-long Brady hype train.
Should we drop the Gronk photos this morning? pic.twitter.com/5j0nYOF6xY
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 18, 2020
Thirty minutes later, the Gronk photos were revelaed.
We present to you… @RobGronkowski 😎
📸: https://t.co/GZClxNzBzT pic.twitter.com/iLGLIUY3Jn
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 18, 2020
What stands out as much as anything is that even though Gronk may have slimmed down a bit, he still looks plenty powerful as he aims to return to the football field after taking a year off.
Brady left a comment on the Bucs’ Instagram post, writing “#skinnygronk” with a laughing emoji, seemingly finding humor in that storyline.
Rob Gronkowski: Definite exercise doer. pic.twitter.com/ZK3evRzCc7
— Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) June 18, 2020
The Buccaneers linked to a gallery with 50 photos of Gronkowski, which is a lot of photos of Gronkowski. But, again, without much else happening in the world of sports, that counts as one of the more exciting developments of the day.