BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is trying to boost restaurants that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday that the city is advancing plans to increase the availability of liquor licenses in the city.
“That’s an important tool for our restaurants to add revenue and expand their customer reach,” Walsh said.
Boston’s City Council recently passed a formal petition to create 184 new liquor licenses, including 15 reserved for minority-owned businesses.
Any expansion of liquor licenses has to be approved by the Massachusetts Legislature.
The process surrounding the expensive licenses in the state has long been controversial. City Councilor Lydia Edwards said at a meeting earlier this month that the system is “corrupt and not working for the majority of people who need it.”
Our liquor license system needs a complete overhaul. Today's new proposal creates additional licenses, but it doesn't go far enough and doesn't reform the system. Boston needs to have control over its own licensing. That's true reform. #bospoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/PzIiXkzal0
— Lydia Edwards (@LydiaMEdwards) June 5, 2020
“It should not something that people can buy and trade and sell,” Edwards said. “It should simply be ‘permission to do.'”