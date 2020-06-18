Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Billy Joel’s upcoming Fenway Park concert has been postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Piano Man’s show scheduled for August 28, 2020 is now planned for August 4, 2021.
Tickets for this year’s show will still be good for 2021. Ticket holders will be receiving an email with refund options and have 30 days to take action if they won’t be able to attend.
Read more: https://t.co/0CWPHSEaDd pic.twitter.com/lnbfqQaHwS
— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) June 18, 2020
The rescheduled concert date is pending final approval from the city of Boston.
Maroon 5 and Green Day are among the acts who have had to postpone shows they had planned to play at Fenway this summer.