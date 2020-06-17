BOSTON (CBS) – Many of the demonstrators behind the movement that has sparked nationwide protests are young people.

We caught up with five young women who live across the Boston metro, their stories are threaded by a myriad of similar experiences. And in the wake of George Floyd‘s killing, these young people have become empowered to continue the push for change, this time, amidst a pandemic.

“This pandemic is bringing about this intersection of these inequalities that are happening at the same time. That really allows people to get an in-depth look at how insidious and how deep-seated the systemic issue of racism is in this country,” said Queen Cheyenne Wade, a 22-year-old Cambridge activist.

Wade has been advocating for racial justice for years. She says her motivation doesn’t start or end with a protest. Twenty-year-old Sofia Meadow-Muriel agrees.

“We also have to honor the work that is behind the scenes. Just because there’s a march, it doesn’t mean that things are going to be listened to,” said Meadows-Muriel.

On Wednesday, Meadows-Muriel and Wade participated in a virtual town hall with the Boston City Council. The talk was hosted by the youth group For The People.

“This is a chance for them to listen to us,” said student activist Vikiana Petit-Homme. “How do we address the entire inequities of the budget cycle? How do we make it more transparent? How do we make it truly for and by the people?”

Nineteen-year-old Dorchester native Carrie Mays has been active in her community since her freshman year of high school when she joined Teen Empowerment. The nonprofit runs youth programs in Roxbury and Dorchester. Former Boston City Councilman Tito Jackson and State Rep. Liz Miranda are among its most notable former members.

“I’ve been there since I was 14. I grew up in that space; that space has saved lives. That space has taken young people, especially young black and brown men, off the streets and given them a space to be heard,” said Mays.

On Wednesday, Mays returned to her beloved youth center to survey the damage from a fire last Sunday. Its executive director said arson is not out of the realm of possibility, Boston Fire says it’s still investigating a cause.

“It appears this was a deliberate situation. We’re not 100 percent sure that it was targeted. But we have been in the media quite a bit. Our young folks have been leading the way on activism around some of the protests,” said Executive Director Abrigal Forrester.

Mays says despite the heartbreaking setback, they’re committed to fighting through and fulfilling their mission of becoming the leaders of tomorrow.