WAREHAM (CBS) – A Wareham firefighter was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a teenage driver, according to investigators.
Kenny Baptiste of Wareham was on his motorcycle just after 11 p.m. on June 12 on Cranberry Highway when he was hit by a car.
Baptiste was rushed to the hospital where he died. He was 65 years old.
The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Cameron Silva of Onset, didn’t stop, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, which took the case because of a conflict with the Plymouth County D. A.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.
“Kenny was a long time Wareham Fire Department member for over 30 years and was a well known face throughout town,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “He sat on the Prudential Committee Board for the Wareham Fire District and at one time was a Patrolman with the Wareham Police Department.”
“We express great sympathy to his family and all of his friends during this very difficult time,” the department said.