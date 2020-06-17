BOSTON (CBS) – A Catholic chaplain at MIT has resigned over comments he made about the death of George Floyd.
In a June 7 email to the Catholic community on campus, the Rev. Daniel Moloney, wrote in part, “George Floyd was killed by a police officer, and shouldn’t have been. He had not lived a virtuous life. He was convicted of several crimes, including armed robbery, which he seems to have committed to feed his drug habit. And he was high on drugs at the time of his arrest. But we do not kill such people.”
Father Maloney also wrote, “In the wake of George Floyd’s death, most people in the country have framed this as an act of racism. I don’t think we know that. Many people have claimed that racism is major problem in police forces. I don’t think we know that.”
The Archdiocese of Boston asked Rev. Moloney to resign as Catholic Chaplain at MIT and he agreed.
“The personal opinions echoed in his comments regarding the murder of George Floyd do not reflect the positions of the Archdiocese,” spokesperson Terrence Donilon told WBZ-TV in a statement Wednesday.
“While Fr. Moloney’s comments should not reflect on the entirety of his priestly ministry, they nonetheless were wrong and by his resignation he accepts the hurt they have caused. “
