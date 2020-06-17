SALEM, NH (CBS) — A popular New England amusement park has announced its opening date. After being delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, Canobie Lake Park plans to open starting on July 16.
New Hampshire recently approved recommendations for amusement parks to reopen with rules aimed at containing the virus.
“We are spending this time preparing the Park for our new normal,” Canobie Lake said in a statement. “Please understand that this will include new policies, procedures, online reservations, and health & safety protocols designed to create a safe space where families & friends may enjoy their time together in an open-air, outdoor environment.”
There will be further updates on ticketing and which attractions at the park will be open. Canobie is hiring and anyone who wants to apply for a summer job can visit canobie.com/jobs.