WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Weymouth is extending coronavirus restrictions for another month. Like everywhere else in the state, Weymouth is looking a bit deserted these days, even on a beautiful summer day. However, city officials say they are trying hard to bring it back to life.

“When it comes to restaurant openings and some of the business openings, we’re trying to be as cooperative as we can,” said Mayor Bob Hedlund. “We’re looking at these somewhat confusing state guidelines and we are trying to interpret them as liberally as possible.”

Commercial districts have been hit hard by Covid-19, and new directives point to reopening municipal buildings and facilities by July 13. Athletic fields can be used, but not by organized teams.

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution in light of sharp increases in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, the likely high number of unknown positive cases, and predictions from health experts that positive cases may continue to rise and social distancing is paramount to slowing the spread,” the city said in a press release.

The mayor knows firsthand how devastating this virus can be. “I’m someone who had Covid and has recovered. I’m not taking it lightly, but at the same time we’d like to get back to normal,” Hedlund said.

With only one new Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours and positive cases overall running below average, Weymouth officials hope their restrictions can be drastically loosened on July 13.