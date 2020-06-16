BOSTON (CBS) – Boston businessman Dave Andelman resigned as CEO of Phantom Gourmet on Tuesday, days after controversial comments about recent Boston protests came to light. Andelman will no longer appear on the show or be involved in day-to-day operations.

The show was put on hiatus by WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV as soon as the stations learned of the comments.

“Dave’s recent social media statements made it clear that he cannot stay in a leadership role or any role with this company,” Phantom Gourmet host, and Dave’s brother, Dan Andelman said in a statement.

“We are passionate about food and restaurants, but we also vow to dedicate ourselves to advancing the causes of diversity, social justice, and equality. We plan to listen, learn, and act, while we also continue to entertain and inform our loyal food and fun loving fans.”

“We deeply apologize that so many have been hurt,” Dan Andelman continued. “This is NOT what Phantom Gourmet is about and we are very sorry. Our hard-working employees and loyal fans deserve better. So, we are taking swift and decisive action today and we want to make it clear that these types of divisive comments are not consistent with our core values.”

Dan Andelman will take over as Phantom Gourmet CEO.

Among actions the company vowed to take: promoting local black-owned restaurants, providing diversity training for all employees, and a complete review of company policies and culture.

Dave Andelman is also relinquishing his ownership in Phantom Gourmet and resigning from the Andelman family-owned Mendon Twin Drive-In.

On Saturday, he apologized for comments made this month on his personal social media page, writing, “I made comments on that page that were inappropriate, hurtful, and wrong regarding the Boston protests.

“I support everyone’s right to free speech and free assembly. I, too, desire racial and social justice. My record of philanthropy and business reflects this.

“I made a mistake. I apologize. I feel terrible. We all make mistakes. And I ask for your forgiveness.”