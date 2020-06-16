Comments
OXFORD (CBS) – A judge has ordered an Oxford gym to close nearly a month after it opened in defiance of Governor Charlie Baker’s coronavirus plan. A Worcester Superior Court judge said Prime Fitness needs to shut its doors.
Owner Dave Blondin opened the gym in May and ignored fines from the town. Gyms are not allowed to reopen until Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
The judge ordered penalties and fines of $1,000 per day to continue for each day of noncompliance and the building to be vacated. The town can prevent access to the gym by changing the locks and boarding the doors and windows and discontinuing all utilities.
Blondin has not responded to WBZ’s request to comment.