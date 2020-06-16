Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The United States Attorney for Massachusetts is set to announce federal charges against dozens of alleged members of a Boston-based street gang for violent crimes.
U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. along with Boston Police, the FBI and ATF.
Lelling is expected to announce charges against members and associates of NOB, a Boston-based street gang, that include RICO, violent crimes in aid of racketeering, and drug trafficking.
No further information is currently available.