BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 101,474 and the confirmed death toll is 7,508.
There were also 55 new probable cases and zero probable deaths reported Tuesday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 105,885 total coronavirus cases and 7,665 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 719,236 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 6,361 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 58,795 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,045 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 19 patients from Monday. There are 244 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 19,934 cases in people under 30, 47,893 cases in people between 30-59, 13,731 cases in people between 60-69, and 24,048 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.