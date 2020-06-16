BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

If a recovered coronavirus patient donates their plasma, do the donor and the recipient have to have the same blood type? – Mary

Ideally, yes. Although the plasma of people with type AB blood can be given to people with any blood type. They are called “universal plasma donors.” But only about 4-percent of the population has type AB blood.

I am scared to use the air conditioner in my apartment as I have read somewhere that A/C can spread coronavirus in apartments. How true is that? – Shikha

It’s unlikely that you’re going to catch the virus from the centralized air conditioning in your apartment building. Even if small virus particles were being circulated, it’s unlikely there would be a high enough concentration to make you sick. That said, check with your building manager to make sure the A/C is in good working condition and maintained regularly.

I underwent a liver transplant three years ago and am on an anti-rejection medication. I am concerned because my husband and daughter work outside of the home – Candice

Theoretically, people on immunosuppressants are at higher risk of infection, but there is a lot that is not fully understood about this virus, in particular. This is a good question for your liver specialist. In the meantime, continue to socially distance and ask your husband and daughter to be extra cautious when outside of the home.

I live in Boston and as you are aware, there is very little elbow room with the neighbors! Is it safe to grill food outside? – Geri

Yes, you can grill outdoors. If you’re within six feet of others who don’t live in your household, you should be wearing a mask while you do so, but otherwise, grill away!