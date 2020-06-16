BOSTON (CBS) –Joe Suozzi is soaring from the Boston College outfield to his hometown team. The former Eagle captain went undrafted in last week’s MLB Draft, but signed with the New York Mets on Monday night.
Suozzi grew up 20 miles from Citi Field in Glen Cove, New York, and will now try to break into the majors with his hometown team. He was ranked as the No. 65 college outfield prospect in the 2020 MLB Draft, which was shortened from 40 rounds to just five due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Suozzi made the team as a walk-on in 2017 but was a mainstay in the Eagles starting lineup midway through his sophomore season in 2018. He hit .282 and slugged .423 as a junior, and capped off his 2019 season by earning a spot on the ACC All-Tournament Team, going 7-for-12 with a homer, double and two RBIs in BC’s three tournament games.
Suozzi slashed .414/.471/.638 in BC’s 15 games in 2020, driving in a team-leading 16 runs while scoring 14.