BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Children’s Hospital is once again the best children’s hospital in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.
The hospital ranked number one overall in the annual survey for the seventh year in a row.
The magazine rated children’s hospitals in ten categories.
Boston Children’s finished first in four of them – pediatric nephrology, pediatric neurology and neurosurgery, pediatric pulmonology and lung surgery and pediatric urology.
The hospital was ranked second nationally in four other areas – pediatric orthopedics, pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery, pediatric diabetes and endocrinology and pediatric cancer.
In the two other categories, Boston Children’s Hospital was also in the top ten, finishing fourth in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and sixth in neonatology.
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia finished second in the overall rankings.