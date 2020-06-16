AP Report: Several MLB Players, Team Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19A nasty dispute over playing ball isn't the only problem for Major League Baseball at the moment. Several MLB players and team staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Rob Manfred Not Confident Baseball Will Be Played In 2020, Less Than A Week After Having 100 Percent CertaintyJust five days after being 100 percent confident that baseball will be played in 2020, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred now has some doubts.

WNBA Announces Plans For Reduced 2020 Season In Florida Without FansThe WNBA has announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance.

Iowa Parts With Strength Coach After Claims He Mistreated African American PlayersIowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players.

Buccaneers Tease First Tom Brady Picture In Full Tampa Bay UniformThe Buccaneers teased the release of the first picture of the GOAT wearing his new duds. Their shadowy photo to accompany the tease really upped the anticipation level.