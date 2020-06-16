Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Amtrak’s Downeaster from Boston’s North Station to Brunswick, Maine is up and running again. Service had been suspended since April 13th because of the coronavirus.
For now, there will only be one daily round trip on weekdays. Crews and passengers will be required to wear face coverings while boarding and moving about the rain.
Trains will be limited to 50% of capacity to encourage physical distancing. Advance reservations are required.
The train’s cafe will not be open, but free water is available upon request. The train will undergo enhanced cleaning before and after each trip.