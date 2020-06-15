Xander Schauffele's Impossible Miss Provides Reminder Of Why We Love Watching SportsSports fans have been starved for live action for quite some time. Sunday's final round in Texas -- and Xander Schauffele's unbelievable missed putt -- provided a much-needed dose.

WATCH: Celtics' Gordon Hayward Drains Some Shots From Way DowntownCeltics president of baketball ops. Danny Ainge has been keeping fans abreast of what is going on at the Auerbach Center as players return to the team's practice facility.

Red Sox Sign Undrafted College Closer Jacinto ArredondoThe Red Sox added a former college closer with a funky delivery over the weekend.

Hurley: Everyone In Baseball Needs To Shut UpWith each statement they make, MLB owners and players are hurting the sport of baseball. It's time to shut up.

Sports Final: Dan Roche Has Had Enough Of This MLB FightDan Roche is done pounding the ball into his mitt: He wants baseball back. And he's not sparing either side from any of the blame.