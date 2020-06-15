WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is ruling that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote Monday that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against gay and lesbian workers. The ruling also covers transgender people.
No one should have to live in fear of discrimination. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold protections for LGBTQ+ workers preserves the LGBTQ+ movement’s hard-won progress—but we must keep up the pressure to ensure every LGBTQ+ person is free to be who they are without fear.
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 15, 2020
The opinion was written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch. It’s expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)