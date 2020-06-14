CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Medford News

MEDFORD (CBS) – Police in Medford are searching for a man with a gun after an incident where shots were fired at an SUV on Sunday.

According to surveillance video, a black BMW drove by and several shots were fired into a silver SUV parked on Grace Road. The BMW was found two blocks away parked on Shepherd Road, and both cars were towed.

Police officers and a SWAT team searched nearby St Raphael’s Church, where someone ran through the church grounds.

A motive behind the shooting hasn’t been confirmed. Police are still investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply