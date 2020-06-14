Comments
MEDFORD (CBS) – Police in Medford are searching for a man with a gun after an incident where shots were fired at an SUV on Sunday.
According to surveillance video, a black BMW drove by and several shots were fired into a silver SUV parked on Grace Road. The BMW was found two blocks away parked on Shepherd Road, and both cars were towed.
St Raphaels Church has been cleared. Still an active scene in the surrounding areas if you see police activity
— Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) June 14, 2020
Police officers and a SWAT team searched nearby St Raphael’s Church, where someone ran through the church grounds.
A motive behind the shooting hasn’t been confirmed. Police are still investigating the incident.