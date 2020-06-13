CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 49 Saturday, bringing the state total to 5,299, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Three more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 318, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, all were residents of Hillsborough County. Two were men older than 60 and one was a woman older than 60..
Several cases are still under investigation. Of the cases with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 63% being women and 37% being men.
Thirty of the new cases live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, five live in Rockingham County, one lives in Merrimack County and one lives in Belknap County. The city of Manchester had 11 new cases, and Nashua had one.
Ten new hospitalized case were identified, for a total of 513, or 10% of cases.