BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is resuming road tests for new drivers whose exams were canceled because of the pandemic, and it’s offering a new online test for those seeking a learner’s permit.
The agency says it’s contacting customers to reschedule appointments that had previously been arranged for March, April or May. Under new safety protocols, the tests will be provided only in state or driving school vehicles, which will be cleaned after each test.
New applicants won’t be allowed to take tests until all canceled appointments have been rescheduled.
The agency is also allowing teenagers to take a home version of the state’s learner’s permit test. Customers must make an appointment at a registry service center and then take the online test at home within 60 days.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)