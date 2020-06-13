BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a sigh of relief for Massachusetts breweries that got the green light to open outdoor seating with restrictions this week.

”Our phones have been ringing off the hook since Phase 2 was announced,” said Harpoon Brewery Manager Felicia Ruano.

The industry feared it would get grouped in with bars, which were recently moved to the final phase of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

Breweries and wineries with a food permit and outdoor space were given permission to reopen this week with restrictions. Harpoon Brewery had 700 confirmed patrons Saturday.

“Seeing everything open again, it’s like everything is slowing coming back to normal,” said one patron.

For an industry that thrives off the summer season, Ruano said reopening as a part of Phase 2 is a lifeline.

“It was a quick, quick turnaround, but the space looks awesome,” said Ruano. “We’re excited to welcome people back and doing it in a safe and fun way.”

That means picnic tables must be at least six feet apart, no groups larger than six people and patrons must wear face masks when they leave the table.

“It’s a little weird,” said one patron. “But it’s necessary, and it’s really not that big of a hassle.”

It’s a bit of an adjustment, but it’s one that Harpoon Brewery customers are willing to accept for a glimpse of normalcy again.

“This is the first time in months that we’ve come out to a place where we can order drinks and food,” said a patron.

This is a far cry from packed bars and nightclubs, but customers told WBZ-TV it’s a great first step.