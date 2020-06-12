BOSTON (CBS) – The weekend is upon. As more businesses start to reopen in the region, that means more options for things to do. Here are the top picks from our Weekend To Do List.

DRIVE-IN DOUBLE FEATURE

If you are looking to get out of the house this weekend, stay in your car instead. You can catch a double-feature at the Mendon Twin Drive-In. They are offering daily showings of classics E.T. and Back to the Future on one screen and The Wretched and The Invisible Man on the second screen. Watch from a socially distanced space around your own car. There’s also food, beer and wine for sale. Shows sell out quickly online.

mendondrivein.com

When: Daily, times on website

Where: 35 Milford St. Mendon

Cost: $30 per vehicle, buy online (Over 6 people- $6 per person)

OUTDOOR DINING – ON THE STREET

Many local restaurants and breweries are reopening their outdoor dining areas, and creating entirely new outdoor spaces. Moody Street in Waltham is one place this is happening. A portion of the normally busy street will be closed ‪until November 1‬ to allow for more outdoor dining space for restaurants.‬

When: Daily

Where: Participating restaurants

WORKOUT FOR A CAUSE

Founder of Booty by Brabants, Kelly Brabants, is taking action against racism. She is raising money for the DJ Henry Dream Fund through Instagram Live workouts this week. Brabants raised $42,000 for Be the Bridge during her last fundraiser. Follow along on Instagram @bbbfampage to stay up to date on future workouts.

When: Various workouts

Where: @bbbfampage on Instagram

Cost: Free