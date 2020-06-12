BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 307 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 45 more deaths in the state on Friday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 100,811 and the confirmed death toll is 7,382.

There were also 85 new probable cases and 1 probable death reported Friday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 105,059 total coronavirus cases and 7,538 deaths in the state.

Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.

There have been 689,111 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,186 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 55,784 people have taken an antibody test.

As of Friday, there are 1,143 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 117 patients from Thursday. There are 276 patients are currently in ICU.

There have been 19,670 cases in people under 30, 47,533 cases in people between 30-59, 13,642 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,937 cases in people over 70.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.