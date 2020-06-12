BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins on Friday announced that they “were advised” that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19. That player, however, has since taken two tests for COVID-19, both of which have come back negative.

“The Bruins were advised that a player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the team statement read. “The player underwent two subsequent tests, and both returned negative. The player remains asymptomatic. The Bruins will continue to follow CDC recommendations and adhere to the NHL’s protocol.”

This week, the Bruins opened the doors to their practice arena for players to participate in voluntary workouts, in small groups only. That step of the process is part of Phase 2 of the NHL’s plan to return to play, with Phase 3 beginning on July 10 with full team training camps.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media via video conference on Friday, and he said that the player who tested positive has not yet entered the Bruins’ practice facility and will not enter the facility until undergoing another test next week. Sweeney also said the player was asymptomatic at the time of the positive test and remains asymptomatic.

The Bruins stated that all players who have chosen to participate in Phase 2 have been tested, and all of their results have been negative.

“The Bruins, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, are providing these details in an effort to be transparent and will provide no further information at this time,” the statement concluded.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced last week that a player tested positive for COVID-19.