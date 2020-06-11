'Most Surprising Pick': What MLB Experts Are Saying About Red Sox Drafting Nick YorkeThe Chaim Bloom era is underway in Boston. The Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer turned some heads Wednesday night, drafting high school second baseman Nick Yorke with the 17th overall selection.

NBA May Allow Players To Skip Season, Postseason When Play Resumes In OrlandoThough the NBA is planning and hoping on resuming play this summer, the league remains conscious of that reality.

U.S. Soccer Repeals Rule Which Banned Players From Kneeling During National AnthemU.S. Soccer's board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick.

NASCAR Bans Display Of Confederate Flag At All EventsAs the nation — and at last, NASCAR — comes to grips with race relations in the wake of the death of George Floyd, it was time: The flag is no longer welcome in the stock car series.

Massachusetts Native Peter Uihlein Ready For PGA Tour To Tee Off AgainThe PGA returns to action Thursday following a 13-week hiatus, with golfers getting to hack again at the Charles Shwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Included in the field is local guy Peter Uihlein, who is eager to play some competitive golf again.