BOSTON (CBS) — The number of new unemployment claims are on the rise in Massachusetts, according to the latest federal numbers. The Bay State reported nearly 45,000 initial claims filed last week, an increase of just over 17,000 from the previous week.
Nationwide, 1.5 million people filed for unemployment benefits. CBS News reports that the pace of job cuts has steadily declined since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
Massachusetts did see a steep drop in the number of people applying for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance – only about 21,000 claims compared to 54,000 the week before. That program provides benefits to those typically not covered under the traditional unemployment system, such as people who are self-employed, independent contractors and “gig economy” workers.
A surprising May jobs report showed unemployment levels dropping in the United States, though a full recovery is not imminent. On Monday, Massachusetts allowed restaurants to start offering outdoor dining and for retailers to reopen.
