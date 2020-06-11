BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak is just 24 years old. Yet the Bruins forward is already establishing himself as one of the best Czech hockey players of all time.
Pastrnak earned The Golden Hockey Stick as the best Czech player in the 2019-20 season on Thursday, according to BostonBruins.com.
It’s the fourth straight year that Pastrnak has won the award, tying the record set by Jaromir Jagr for most consecutive years winning the award. Jagr won four straight from 2005-08, while Pastrnak has won the award every year since 2016.
With just six NHL seasons under his belt, Pastrnak is now tied for having the third-most Golden Sticks in the 52-year history of the award, trailing only Jagr (12) and Dominik Hasek (5). Vladimir Martinec also won the award four total times.
Pastrnak received 51 of 52 first-place votes this year, beating out Dominik Kubalik and Jakub Voracek.
Pastrnak’s teammate, David Krejci, won the award in 2013.
In 70 games this season, Pastranak scored 48 goals and tallied 47 assists for a career-high 95 points. He was tied with Alex Ovechkin for the NHL’s lead in goals, earning him the honor of sharing the Rocket Richard Trophy with the Capitals’ superstar.