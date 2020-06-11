WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — A GOP-led Senate panel approved a plan by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Thursday that would remove the names of Confederate figures from military bases and other Pentagon assets. President Donald Trump, however, is vowing not to change names like Fort Bragg and Fort Hood.

Confederate monuments have emerged as a flashpoint since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. But Republicans in the Senate, who are at risk of losing their majority in the November elections, aren’t with Trump on this issue.

Warren is calling for military leaders to thoughtfully consider who they memorialize, and to honor the contributions of service members of color and women.

Last week, I filed an amendment to the annual defense bill to rename all bases named for Confederate generals. Yesterday, Senate Armed Services Committee members reached an agreement: the US military must rename those military installations within 3 years. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 11, 2020

“It’s long past time to stop honoring this ugly legacy,” she tweeted. “Donald Trump should listen to his own party members and Pentagon leaders who recognize that it’s time to respect generations of loyal US servicemembers and rename these bases.”

Warren’s plan also requires the Pentagon to remove any honors or commemorations of the Confederate state from military property.

Trump has said that military bases named for Confederate generals “have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom.”

Seriously failed presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, just introduced an Amendment on the renaming of many of our legendary Military Bases from which we trained to WIN two World Wars. Hopefully our great Republican Senators won’t fall for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

