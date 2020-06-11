CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Watch out, NBA. Tacko Fall is expanding his range.

Fall usually does his damage a few feet away from the net. The dude doesn’t even have to leave his feet on most dunks. But upon returning to the Celtics practice facility in Brighton, Boston’s 7-foot-5 giant has apparently been working on his outside shot. The gym is wide open, so why not?

Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge shared a video of Fall perfecting his three-point shot on Thursday. It could use some work for sure, but not too bad for the big guy:

Ainge even dubbed Fall “Tacko Tatum” after C’s rising star Jayson Tatum, who is a career 40 percent shooter from downtown. Though with Fall’s step-back (cough — travel) maybe Ainge should have went with “Tacko Harden.”

Fall has no three-point attempts in his brief pro career, keeping everything inside the arc with both the Celtics and Maine Red Claws of the G League. He also didn’t attempt any threes over his four-year career at UCF.

But with the NBA a three-centric league, the big guy is open to expanding his offensive attack. Maybe Fall will show off his new range when the NBA resumes action in Disney later this summer.

