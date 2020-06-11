Danny Ainge Shares Video Of Tacko Fall's New 3-Point ShotWatch out, NBA. Tacko Fall is expanding his range.

NHL Sets July 10 Training Camp Date, Meaning Early August Return To Action Is LikelyWhen the NHL announced its plans to resume play, the league stated that Phase 3 of the plan would take place "no sooner than July 10." The league has now set July 10 as the precise date for the start of Phase 3.

'Most Surprising Pick': What MLB Experts Are Saying About Red Sox Drafting Nick YorkeThe Chaim Bloom era is underway in Boston. The Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer turned some heads Wednesday night, drafting high school second baseman Nick Yorke with the 17th overall selection.

NBA May Allow Players To Skip Season, Postseason When Play Resumes In OrlandoThough the NBA is planning and hoping on resuming play this summer, the league remains conscious of that reality.

U.S. Soccer Repeals Rule Which Banned Players From Kneeling During National AnthemU.S. Soccer's board of directors has voted to repeal a 2017 policy that required national team players to stand during the national anthem, a rule adopted after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in support of Colin Kaepernick.