BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA won’t be the only game taking over Disney World Resorts in July. Major League Soccer has announced its return with a 26-team tournament in Orlando.
The “MLS Is Back Tournament” will get underway on July 8, MLS announced Wednesday. It will include a group stage followed by knockout rounds, and the winner of the tourney will earn a spot in the 2021 Concacaf Champions League. The results of the group stage will count toward the regular season, which the league hopes to resume with teams playing in their home cities following the tournament.
Here is the schedule of the tournament:
July 8: Group Stage begins
July 25-28: Round of 16
July 30-August 1: Quarterfinals
August 5-6: Semifinals
August 11: Final
“The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a release announcing the league’s return. “We also recognize that the death of George Floyd and others has focused our country on issues of racial injustice, inequality and violence against black men and women. Together with our owners, players and staff, the League and its Clubs are deeply committed to creating meaningful and impactful programs to address these issues that have plagued our society for far too long.”
Clubs will begin arriving in Orlando as early as June 24 for preseason training.