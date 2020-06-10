BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts released its weekly report of coronavirus cases broken down by cities and towns on Wednesday. There are now more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.
Boston has the highest total number of cases at 13,609. But other communities have a higher rate of cases per 100,000 residents.
Chelsea, with its high percentage of essential workers, has by far the highest case rate at 7,538 cases per 100,000 people. Other cities and towns with a rate of more than 2,500 cases per 100,000 residents are Brockton (4,210), Lawrence (3,787), Everett (3,486), Lynn (3,472), Revere (2,792), Randolph (2,706), Worcester (2,621), and Danvers (2,511).
The state average is 1,438 cases per 100,000 residents.
The state is not reporting numbers in towns with fewer than 5 cases.