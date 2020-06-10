Video Of Patrice Bergeron And Brad Marchand Skating Is What Every Sports Fan Needs Right NowIt's the subtle sounds of the skates carving into the ice, it's the imagery of the ice shavings flying into the air, and it's the sight of the light reflecting off the spoked B at center ice that makes you realize that yes, hockey is really going to try to come back.

Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy Calls For Patriots To Sign Colin KaepernickMassachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy wants the NFL to apologize to Colin Kaepernick, and he wants the New England Patriots to sign him.

Revolution Players Eager To Play Again In MLS' Return TournamentAfter waiting patiently for nearly three months, the New England Revolution and the rest of MLS finally have a return date on the calendar.

'Going To Be A Very Different Atmosphere,' Says Nick Faldo On Charles Schwab ChallengeThe Charles Schwab Challenge takes on the atmosphere of a major, as the PGA Tour returns to action at Colonial with a stellar field.

Reports: Patriots Now Have Training Camp Start Date, As NFL Discusses Shortened PreseasonThe 2020 NFL season continues to take shape in new ways.