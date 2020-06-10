



BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

I ordered furniture early in March. It is finally ready, but I don’t know if it’s safe to let delivery people into my house. My husband and I are both over 65 – Kathy

If they can leave the furniture outside your door for you to bring in yourself, that’s ideal. But it may be too large and too heavy, and you don’t want to injure yourself. So if you’re going to have delivery people in your home, they should wear masks and gloves, if possible. You should stay a safe distance away from them. Open up windows to improve ventilation. And to be on the safe side, wipe down anything they may have touched while they were there.

I’ve seen on the news and various internet sites that no one really knows if COVID-19 antibodies provide any protection what-so-ever. Is this true? – Andy

It’s true that many questions remain and not all antibody tests are the same. Having a positive coronavirus antibody test suggests you were exposed or infected with a coronavirus at some point. Perhaps the novel coronavirus that’s causing the pandemic or another coronavirus which causes the common cold. It’s still unclear whether having antibodies can protect someone from catching the virus again and if so, for how long.

My live-in boyfriend helped his mom in her house and while he wore a mask, she did not. They stood next to each other. She works in a store and is around customers. Could she have put him at risk for COVID? – M.J.

Whenever you’re around others in close proximity, you should wear a mask and try to keep at least six feet apart otherwise, you could be putting them at risk.

Is it safe to get a haircut? – Joe and Cecilia

If you’re older or at high risk for COVID complications, you should probably wait. If you’re going to go to a salon or barbershop, everyone should wear masks. Customers should be limited and kept at least six feet apart. If possible, ask them to keep the windows open to improve ventilation. Get in and get out. Don’t linger and socialize like we often do when getting our hair done. And disinfect your hands after you leave.