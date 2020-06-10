Massachusetts Rep. Joseph Kennedy Calls For Patriots To Sign Colin KaepernickMassachusetts congressman Joe Kennedy wants the NFL to apologize to Colin Kaepernick, and he wants the New England Patriots to sign him.

Revolution Players Eager To Play Again In MLS' Return TournamentAfter waiting patiently for nearly three months, the New England Revolution and the rest of MLS finally have a return date on the calendar.

'Going To Be A Very Different Atmosphere,' Says Nick Faldo On Charles Schwab ChallengeThe Charles Schwab Challenge takes on the atmosphere of a major, as the PGA Tour returns to action at Colonial with a stellar field.

Reports: Patriots Now Have Training Camp Start Date, As NFL Discusses Shortened PreseasonThe 2020 NFL season continues to take shape in new ways.

Tom Brady, Drew Brees Dozens Of Patriots Sign Players' Coalition Letter To Urge Congress To End Qualified Immunity For PoliceOn Wednesday, The Players' Coalition urged Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, in a letter that included more than 1,400 athletes, coaches and executives.