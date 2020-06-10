BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 46 new coronavirus deaths and 267 additional confirmed cases in the state on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 100,158 and the confirmed death toll is 7,300.
There were also 64 new probable cases and one probable death reported Wednesday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 104,156 total coronavirus cases and 7,454 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Wednesday, there are 1,345 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 52 patients from Tuesday. There are 319 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 19,404 cases in people under 30, 47,166 cases in people between 30-59, 13,553 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,755 cases in people over 70.
There have been 668,092 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,034 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 53,040 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.