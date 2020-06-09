BOSTON (CBS) – Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a pedestrian in Allston Tuesday night. The man who was struck has life-threatening injuries.
It happened near 25 Brighton Avenue at about 7:30 pm. Normally, the section of Allston would be crawling with students, but not since Boston University went home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Several people in nearby businesses told WBZ-TV they saw and heard nothing until police arrived. Officers could be seen escorting one possible witness to a police cruiser and asking for a Chinese interpreter.
Investigators seemed focused on a stretch of westbound Brighton Ave next to a pair of parked cars where several evidence markers were scattered on the pavement and a pile of bloody clothing sat on the sidewalk nearby.
Police have not released any information about the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.