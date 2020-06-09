New Boston College AD Pat Kraft: 'Incredible Opportunity To Go Win Championships'New Boston College athletic director Patrick Kraft hired two football coaches in his last three years at his old job, and it's fine with him if he doesn't have to do it again any time soon.

Masks, Modified Locker Rooms, Virtual Meetings: NFL Lays Out Protocols For Teams To Follow Once Players Report For WorkWhen football players take the field, there's really no possible way to keep them apart. When they're off the field, though, the NFL and NFLPA are going to do everything possible to try to keep them separate.

Patriots Coaches Won't Report To Gillette Stadium Until Training CampNFL coaches were given the OK to return to team facilities last Friday. But Patriots coaches won't be back at Gillette Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Watch Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward Drain Some Jumpers At Auerbach CenterThe Celtics delivered a little appetizer for all the basketball-starved Boston fans out there Monday night, sharing some quick video of Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward putting up some jumpers.

Colonial Country Club: Profile Of Hogan's Alley, Home Of The Horrible HorseshoeOne of the PGA Tour's classic venues, Colonial Country Club welcomes the Charles Schwab Challenge to Fort Worth.