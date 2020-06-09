



FRANKLIN (CBS) – Drivers passing through Franklin Tuesday evening couldn’t help but notice all that will be missing from the town’s eleven schools next year.

“We are here today because 103 teachers were cut from our teaching staff last week,” said Donna Grady of the Franklin Education Association. “We want to visually represent for the town what 103 teachers look like.”

There were also significant cuts to programs like music.

“If the students don’t get started early it won’t be something they plug into and have a part of their lives,” said Franklin parent Deb Ryan.

School leaders anticipate more cuts to come.

“We’re only I think partway through making a list of some reluctant recommendations of how we can close a budget gap that we foresee,” said Superintendent Sara Ahern. “Towns and schools are bracing for 10-20% reductions.”

Franklin parents and educators, like those in many communities, worry how fewer people can do more especially with potential Covid-19 guidelines.

“The recommendation going forward in the fall is there should be 10 kids in a classroom at a time. There’s no way that’s going to be able to happen if we cut teachers,” said mom of three Amy Danahy.

Unprecedented circumstances in classrooms all across our state.

“We’re all worried about the social connections they’re going to lose. What if that one teacher who makes an impact on your child isn’t in that classroom?” Grady said.