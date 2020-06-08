SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Springfield Police arrested a man and charged him with possession of a flamethrower following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.
Officers stopped a car on East Columbus Ave. after a passenger, who was later identified as Brandon McGee, was standing up and recording video from an open sunroof.
Springfield Police said the car didn’t have an active inspection sticker.
When the driver stopped, an officer saw what they believed was the grip of a rifle under the passenger seat. The three people in the car said it was not a gun, but instead a flamethrower that McGee said was his.
McGee had an active warrant for his arrest for receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating with a suspended license. Additionally, he was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant and possession of an infernal machine.
The flamethrower was labeled from Elon Musk’s “The Boring Company.” Musk’s company produced a limited number of the devices, which they called “The Boring Company’s Not A Flamethrower.”