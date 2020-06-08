CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Elon Musk, Springfield News, Springfield Police, The Boring Company


SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Springfield Police arrested a man and charged him with possession of a flamethrower following a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

Officers stopped a car on East Columbus Ave. after a passenger, who was later identified as Brandon McGee, was standing up and recording video from an open sunroof.

Brandon McGee. (Image Credit: Springfield Police)

Springfield Police said the car didn’t have an active inspection sticker.

When the driver stopped, an officer saw what they believed was the grip of a rifle under the passenger seat. The three people in the car said it was not a gun, but instead a flamethrower that McGee said was his.

A flamethrower seized in Springfield. (Image Credit: Springfield Police)

McGee had an active warrant for his arrest for receiving a stolen motor vehicle and operating with a suspended license. Additionally, he was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant and possession of an infernal machine.

The flamethrower was labeled from Elon Musk’s “The Boring Company.” Musk’s company produced a limited number of the devices, which they called “The Boring Company’s Not A Flamethrower.”

Comments

Leave a Reply